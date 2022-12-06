• Debra Bice, 48, of N. Hunter Bend Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Dec. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for theft of property. She was released. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 2.
• Brandy Watkins, 47, of County Road 357, Sweetwater, was arrested on Dec. 1 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 2.
• Christopher Pulido, 22, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for driving under the influence and a warrant for simple possession. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 12, 2023.
• Lisa Annette Benton, 50, of Gap Rd., Altamont, was arrested on Dec. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a capias summons for failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 12.
• Cynthia Burger, 51, of County Road 809, Delano, was arrested on Dec. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of community corrections. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 12.
• Kevin Crowder, 34, of County Road 53, Rogers Creek, was arrested on Dec. 2 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 5.
• Lisa Allen, 44, of Hogan St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 2 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant and for possession of a schedule I drug for resale, possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of marijuana for resale, simple possession of a schedule III drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 5.
• Nolan Cathey, 30, of Old Charleston Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on Dec. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for violation of probation. He was being held on an $846.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 5.
• Dakota Prueitt, 24, of County Road 733, Calhoun, was arrested on Dec. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 5.
• Ronald Hensley, 38, of Cumberland Ave., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 5.
• Bryan Jones, 49, of County Road 44, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. He was being held on $16,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 5.
• Joshua Potter, 33, of Tennessee Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault and bond revocation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 12.
• Duane L. Bain, 53, of Tennessee Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 3 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hs was being held on $8,828.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 5.
• Mandi Kane, 43, of Tennessee Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 3 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 5.
• Regina L. Duff, 53, of Illinois Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary, theft of property under $1,000, possession of a schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 5.
• Beau Brown, 34, of Lynn Ave., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 5.
• John D. Ford, no age listed, of Powell Ave., Sweetwater, was arrested on Dec. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 5.
• James Thomas, 41, of Pocahontas Ave., Spring City, was arrested on Dec. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving on a revoked license, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 5.
