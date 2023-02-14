• Marquise Holloway, 36, of Holston Dr., Knoxville, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a bench warrant for driving without a license. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Dodie Rogers, 57, of Athens Studio Lodge, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,982.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Katie Marie Bryan, 33, of County Road 783, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of possession of a schedule II drug. She was released on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Mathew C. Bishop, 51, of Highway 411, Madisonville, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. He was being held on a $3,147.35 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Christopher Newman, 34, of County Road 890, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear and a Sevier County warrant. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Theodore Rogers III, 29, of County Road 520, Englewood, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Kayla A. Martinez, 23, of County Road 632, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with state violation of probation and failure to appear. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Thomas Walls, 33, of Bayberry Court, Maryville, was arrested on Feb. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was released and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 9.
• Jocee McKeehan, 26, of Highway 411 N., Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 9.
• Lora Bright, 50, of Highland Ave., Lenoir City, was arrested on Feb. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on an $871.45 cash bond plus two days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 9.
• Thomas Billingsley, 67, of Greenwood Circle, Madisonville, was arrested on Feb. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and improper passing. He was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 9.
• Donald McMillan, 49, of Ray St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of violation of the sex offender registry. He was being held on $60,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 9.
• Jason Helms, 46, of Highway 39 W., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with burglary, theft between $2,500 and $10,000 and vandalism between $1,500 and $2,500. He will serve two years in jail.
• Kristen Caperilla, 28, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 10.
• Tamara Cochran, 40, of Miller St., Englewood, was arrested on Feb. 9 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 27.
• Austin Jones, 23, no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft of an automobile over $15,000, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and manufacture/sell/possession methamphetamine. He was being held on $29,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 10.
• Basel Martin, 46, of Maple Springs Rd., Reliance, was arrested on Feb. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $726.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 10.
• Garrison Brackins, 21, of Prince St., Sevierville, was arrested on Feb. 10 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, implied consent, simple possession of a schedule IV drug and felon in possession of a firearm. He was released on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 10.
• Paul Stiles, 61, of County Road 439, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 10 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on $12,000 bond and for Meigs County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 13.
• Michael Freeman, 37, of Hedge Dr., Cleveland, was arrested on Feb. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 13.
• Randall Collins, 30, of County Road 135, Riceville, was arrested on Feb. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated burglary. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 13.
• Victoria Morris, 32, of Rosedale St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 10 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving on a revoked license, failure to appear, violation of probation and state violation of probation. She was being held on $3,479.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 13. She also faces a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 27.
• Brandon Reece, 39, of County Road 316, Niota, was arrested on Feb. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule II drug. He was being held on $6,000 bond and for Hamblen County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 13.
• Jeffery King, 62, of Bailey Circle SW, Cleveland, was arrested on Feb. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. He was being held on a $676.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 13.
• Jorge A. Alpuche, 33, of Pope St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 10 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and driving without a license. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 13.
• Mitchell Lamb, 20, of County Road 482, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 11 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. He was being held on a $971.90 cash bond plus 72 hours in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 13.
• Michael Hooper, 54, of Grady Rd., Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 11 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faces a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 27.
• Richard Smith, 66, of 6th St., Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held without bond. No court date listed.
