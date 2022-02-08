• Ronnie L. Underdown, 57, of County Road 675, Riceville, was arrested on Feb. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent, possession of a Schedule IV drug, resisting arrest, obstruction of evidence and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $13,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 4.
• Amber K. Jones, 34, of 44th Ave. N., Nashville, was arrested on Feb. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear out of Sullivan County. She was being held for Sullivan County authorities.
• Keith A. Frye, 36, of County Road 187, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license and failure to provide financial responsibility. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 4.
• Teresa J. Miller, 59, of Anton St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 4.
• Gary Wayne Riley, 33, of Old Mine Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Feb. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, possession of meth for resale and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $34,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 4.
• James Shane Giles, 47, of County Road 102, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a criminal summons for aggravated assault. He was released with a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 22.
• Aaliyah Devoer, 24, of Ashland City Rd., Clarksville, was arrested on Feb. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 7.
• Philip Gary Pirkle, 50, of Benson Dr., Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 4 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a Schedule I drug for resale and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 7.
• Kagan E. Witt, 30, of County Road 609, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with criminal negligent homicide. His bond was revoked.
• Leroy Roy Maynard, 59, of Old Hwy. 30 W., Decatur, was arrested on Feb. 4 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving on a revoked license. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 7.
• Brandon Sanders, 29, of E. Louther St., Carlisle, Pa., was arrested on Feb. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and possession of a Schedule VI drug. He was being held on $4,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 7.
• Dallas A. Moses, 29, no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 7.
• Nathan D. King, 33, of County Road 415, Englewood, was arrested on Feb. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on warrants for joyriding and violation of probation. He was being held on $2,853.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 7.
• Erica Wheaton, 27, of County Road 635, was arrested on Feb. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Loudon County warrant. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 7.
• Tony Hembree, 37, of Winder St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 5 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 7.
• Salvador Torres-Maadujnno, 30, of Satellite Blvd., Duluth, Ga., was arrested on Feb. 5 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, failure to yield to blue lights and resisting arrest. He was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 7.
• Imone McDermott, 26, of 2nd St., Englewood, was arrested on Feb. 5 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,179.45 cash bond plus five days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 7.
• Camille M. Koler, 21, of Rock Hill Rd., Rocky Face, Ga., was arrested on Feb. 5 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for simple possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest. She was being held on $27,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 7.
