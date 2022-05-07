• Johnny Violet, 39, of County Road 158, Athens, was arrested on May 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a schedule II drug. He was being held on $11,000 bond for Meigs County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 4.
• Ashlee Ricker, 31, of N. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on May 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with tampering with evidence, driving on a revoked license, possession of a schedule VI drug and two counts of possession of a schedule II drug. She was being held on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 4.
• Kayla (Miller) Payne, 39, of Gant Ave., Sweetwater, was arrested on May 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary. She was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 4.
• Wilburn Myers, 47, of Buckner Rd., Philadelphia, was arrested on May 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated criminal trespassing. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 4.
• Gina Morgan, 43, of West Lane, Lenoir City, was arrested on May 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for theft. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 4.
• Carl Ritchie, 31, of County Road 850, Delano, was arrested on May 3 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation and two counts of child support. He was being held on $8,458 cash bonds and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 4.
• Jason Sims, 39, of County Road 503, Englewood, was arrested on May 4 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with evading, unlawful drug paraphernalia and violation of the open container law. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 4.
• Joshua Clover, 39, of County Road 312, Sweetwater, was arrested on May 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Monroe County. He was released to Monroe County authorities.
• Corey Huffman, 30, of Highway 411, Ocala, Fla., was arrested on May 4 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with felony evading. He was being held on $18,000 bond for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 4.
• Constance Isam, 30, of Old Tasso Place, Cleveland, was arrested on May 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with criminal trespassing. She was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 4.
• David Dotson, 59, of County Road 655, Athens, was arrested on May 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a schedule VI drug for resale. He was released on $35,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 5.
• Dakota Prueitt, 26, of County Road 733, Calhoun, was arrested on May 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property over $1,000 and theft of property under $1,000. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 5.
• Cameron Buchanan, 29, of County Road 80, Riceville, was arrested on May 4 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 5.
• Tanoah Porter, 37, of Willow Springs Dr., Cleveland, was arrested on May 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $695.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 5.
• Denny Camp, 35, with no address listed, was arrested on May 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with resisting arrest, public intoxication, trespassing, disorderly conduct and retaliation for past actions. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Mirynda Brown, 33, of Sweetwater Vonore Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on May 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court ton May 5.
• John D. Kirkland, 41, of Campground Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on May 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000 and theft of property up to $1,000. He was being held on $34,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 5.
• Gwendolyn Shaver, 44, of Scott St., Athens, was arrested on May 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $3,548.85 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 19.
• Nicholas Barrett, 32, of Washington Ave., Etowah, was arrested on May 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released without bond or a court date listed.
• Charles Williams, 55, of Stephanie Lane, Athens, was arrested on May 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 6.
• Ashlyn Lanier, 21, of County Road 331, Sweetwater, was arrested on May 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 6.
