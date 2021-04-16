Destiny falls from the sky every now and then.
Blessings fall from heaven for someone every now and then.
You know the dreams and plans I have had for me, but from Your point of view my plans just didn’t fit.
So You sent a piece of heaven to me in the valley I was in …
Thank you Lord for my beautiful blessing – Raven Michelle.
Miriam Davis
Athens
