“Black history is American history.
There is no other race or ethnicity in these United States that — despite having obviously started with the greatest disadvantage — has achieved so much politically, economically and socially in the shortest amount of time.”
Using the words of Project 21 member Darryn “Dutch” Martin, consider the historical and empirical evidence, locally, nationally and throughout the world and see if you do not come to the same conclusion.
On the heels of a local election that saw the election of this city’s only second African American and just the first African American female, our hometown shows hope and promise.
The hope that we can do more of the same respective of race and gender, as well as the promise that “all are created equal.”
And if that is not enough, former California Sen. Kamala Harris was the first woman of color selected by then-presidential candidate Joseph Biden on a major political party’s ticket to run as vice-president.
And was elected to the same!
Unequivocally, great strides and multiple gains have been made and yet we all know quite well there is still much work to be done and ground to be covered in an ongoing effort to create a more “level playing field” for all the citizens of Athens, the state of Tennessee and this great country, America.
All this and more in an attempt to establish beyond gender, ethnicity and race “a more perfect union.”
As a follower of Jesus Christ and a preacher of God’s word, I firmly believe that one day “all nations, and kindreds, and people, and tongues, will stand before the throne, and before the Lamb (our Savior).” (Revelation 7:9)
I suppose if we will all one day “stand” before God, then we should welcome the opportunity to “sit” together now and get to know each other better.
For years now in our beloved community and throughout most of the United States, February has traditionally been the month designated for all Americans, young and old regardless of ethnicity or race, to learn more appreciatively the contributions of all people, specifically African Americans, in the establishment of this great country.
It is necessary to acknowledge and express with deep appreciation the extra effort made on the part of multiple organizations and numerous individuals to make this year’s observance exceptional.
Given the many safeguards and public health restraints because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, many sponsors, partners and participants sought to alter on many levels the manner by which the community was still able to engage and be enlightened about Black History, America’s history, and the influence the culture has had and, as it would appear, will continue to have on the current society.
If I am permitted to use the expression of longtime member and elder of First United Presbyterian Church, Zelma Nash McClure, who often and jubilantly exclaimed, “thank you, thank you, thank you!”
And to echo the words of my beloved mother who I am inclined to think borrowed the refrain from a children’s gospel song, “The more we get together; the happier we’ll be!” God bless you all! And may God continue to bless this great country!
Also, stay safe, stay healthy and we will all get through this pandemic, together!
Note: According to their website at nationalcenter.org, Project 21, a leading voice of black conservatives for over 25 years, is sponsored by the National Center for Public Policy Research.
Its members have been quoted, interviewed or published over 40,000 times since the program was created in 1992.
Wayne M. Williams
Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.