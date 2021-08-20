To the editor:
This letter is a slight corrective to an opinion piece published in The Daily Post-Athenian a few weeks ago that referred to the biennial re-organization of the Democratic Party in McMinn County.
That meeting was supposed to have occurred in late March, but due to COVID was postponed until Aug. 28, a Saturday.
Now we are in a surge, this county, our city, a CDC hotspot. Therefore we at MCDP are taking great care in our planning to mitigate, to provide a safe venue.
Yes, we shall be at the McMinn Senior Activity Center in Athens as announced. But we have changed the time: doors open at 9 a.m., close at 10:30 a.m. We can meet out of doors at an earlier hour to create social distancing when we go into caucus at 10:30.
Please note: no one is admitted to caucus after 10:30. To participate, one must be a loyal Democrat who is a registered voter in McMinn County.
We have the portico, some tents, the shade, access to the facilities indoors but now we are better able to protect our members at this crucial time. Of course masks are required.
I appreciate the efforts of those who are spreading the word; however MCDP leadership wants to remain flexible in order to meet the exigencies of the day.
We can be reached at our Google phone number 423-381-0308, so leave us a voicemail or e-mail us at
It will be an exciting morning, electing district representatives and officers to the executive committee. You have the opportunity to join a host of young Democrats ready to lead us into a new decade, ready to meet the challenges of the future.
Regards,
Dr. Patricia Waters
McMinn County Democratic Party Chair
