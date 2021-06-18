I am not letting go of the strength You’ve built in me.
I’m not stepping off the path You’ve paved for me.
No matter what may come, no matter what is said, I will trust in You, Lord!
You are the center of my world.
I am blessed, I am loved, I am wanted.
Miriam Davis
Athens
