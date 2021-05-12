To the editor,
Vietnam Veterans of America Edward G. Sharpe Memorial Chapter 596 Annual Golf Tournament will be held this year at Chatata Valley Golf Course 4179 Benton Pike NE, Cleveland, TN 37323.
Tee time is set for 8:30 a.m. on May 22. Everyone is invited to come out and play for $60 per player or your company can sponsor a hole for $100, which, along with advertisement, allows one person to play.
There will be money and door prizes with a meal. Contact Doug Ayers at (423) 641-3703 or show up on the 22nd.
As VVA 596 does not own nor rent permanent quarters, we do not have that overhead and all money, except for small administrative expenses, are used to assist all veterans in Bradley, Polk, Meigs and McMinn counties.
Many people do not know that many veterans do not rate assistance from the VA. We provide wheelchairs, hospital beds, build wheel chair ramps, pay utility bills and assist all veterans/spouses and widows/widowers who may have fallen on hard times.
We also assist veterans who do rate benefits from the VA in the process to receive them and provide transportation to appointments.
We appreciate your support.
Respectfully,
Doug Ayers
Delano
