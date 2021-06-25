To the editor,
I'm writing to express support for HJR8 (House Joint Resolution) which has already passed with bi-partisan support in the Tennessee House of Representatives and now must be passed by the Tennessee State Senate in 2022.
Ninety-seven percent of corporate PAC money is given to incumbents over challengers in Congress. The power of incumbency is too powerful to overcome by voting them out and, for this reason, the system doesn't allow for any serious challenges.
Our current Congress is the most "experienced" in history and the leadership of its career politicians has set us on a course for dismal failure. Our Founding Fathers never imagined anyone making a lifetime career out of elected offices.
Furthermore, without term limits, there is no incentive to take on essential problems and every reason to keep kicking the can down the road. Term limits will mean more choices at the ballot box because open seat elections would be guaranteed periodically.
This in turn encourages candidates to actually address policies rather than banking on their incumbency to assure re-election. Term limits are supported by 78% of all Tennessee voters and would be a monumental step toward putting our government back in the hands of “We the People.”
If you're of the same mind, call or write your state senator and let them know how you feel.
William Cowles
Athens
