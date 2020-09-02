Don’t allow people to tell you what to believe or think.
Strongholds demand thinking — leave what God tells you to leave. Let the Lord guide you to make you stronger.
God is a God of hearts — go somewhere where you can grow.
Don’t be a living dead believer. Get around positive people.
Abraham had to change his environment. Leave and be blessed or stay and continue the mess.
Miriam Davis
Athens
