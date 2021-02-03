To the editor,
The family of Robby Ballew wishes to thank the EMS workers, Athens Fire Department, friends and neighbors, and the staff of Smith Funeral Home for their compassion and support during our time of need.
Robby Ballew family
To the editor,
The family of Robby Ballew wishes to thank the EMS workers, Athens Fire Department, friends and neighbors, and the staff of Smith Funeral Home for their compassion and support during our time of need.
Robby Ballew family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.