Erets the fifth largest planet of the solar system
An oblate spheroid hanging upon nothing
Rotating on its axis, causing light and dark
Total mass six sextillion, 588 quintillion tons
Having an area of 196,951,027 square miles
Designed
And made by
Yahweh
Founded upon its established places, not to totter forever
Oxygen, nitrogen, water vapor and gases 600 miles up
Rendered perfect for its offspring
Each of us inherited caretaker responsibilities set by
Verbal and built-in instructions to
Ensure eternal environmental paradise promised by the
Reverent and almighty creator Jehovah God!
Gloria Schouggins
Meigs County
