Erets the fifth largest planet of the solar system

An oblate spheroid hanging upon nothing

Rotating on its axis, causing light and dark

Total mass six sextillion, 588 quintillion tons

Having an area of 196,951,027 square miles

Designed

And made by

Yahweh

Founded upon its established places, not to totter forever

Oxygen, nitrogen, water vapor and gases 600 miles up

Rendered perfect for its offspring

Each of us inherited caretaker responsibilities set by

Verbal and built-in instructions to

Ensure eternal environmental paradise promised by the

Reverent and almighty creator Jehovah God!

Gloria Schouggins

Meigs County

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.