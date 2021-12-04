To the editor,
Data, who doesn’t love data?
10/27 – 252 boxes of food given away supporting 437 adults and 178 children
11/3 – 245 boxes of food given away supporting 443 adults and 159 children
11/10 – 278 boxes given away supporting 453 adults and 222 children
11/17 – 258 boxes given away supporting 471 adults and 222 children
But what do the data say about the care we have for one another? The love that is manifest at Table Graces every Wednesday now for an entire year?
The care, the love, that unseen volunteers bring to feed the food insecure in our community? The love and care that bring the food insecure, real people, real families, to 9 S. White Street once a week, those who hunger for the grace of presence?
Come celebrate Table Graces’ one year anniversary Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.
St. Paul’s Church has long had a food pantry, stocked by parishioners, like so many other church-goers in our community, bringing the odds and ends of their own grocery shopping to donate — a can here, a box of cereal or mac’n’cheese there.
As early as 2016 Janie Ehmig saw a need and an opportunity, sought help in grant writing to increase the offering, to increase the folks being reached. So, from St. Paul’s keeping accounts of the number of grocery bags being handed out each week, 50? 60? — now boxes of food, boxes that can hold two to 2-1/2 bags are going to families — what changed?
As St. Paul’s Rev. Claire Brown says: “It’s amazing what the Holy Spirit can do when faithful people show up to love their neighbors.”
First came the understanding that we have a systemic need in our community: folks who fall in and out of food insecurity depending on their family/economic situation of the moment.
Second, to support these families we need a sustainable food resource, not dependent on the ebb and flow of private, personal donations but on a steady revenue stream. Hence the pursuit of grants.
Third, community buy-in, to find the food, to move the food, to distribute the food — all boots on the ground and coordinating the volunteers to do it all eats the volunteer labor on which Table Graces relies.
Table Graces has been enormously successful in grant procurement to create infrastructure (building, refrigeration, food truck, supplies) to buy food, to move food. Grant partners like the United Way, East Tennessee Foundation, Chattanooga Food Bank, Athens Federal Foundation, Walmart, Lyndhurst and Diocese of East Tennessee have been invaluable.
But subsisting on grants also means Table Graces lives in a permanent state of precarity. Corporate food drives as at Mayfield’s and Volunteer Energy, corporate volunteers like those from TVA Knoxville, the efforts of public and community organizations like our city council, Civitan, the Elks, Kiwanis — all go a long way to meeting our needs.
So please, let’s celebrate a year in the life of our community this coming Wednesday Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. at 9 S. White St. in downtown Athens.
Patricia Waters
Athens
