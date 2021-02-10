Anxiety is a polarizing obstacle, a permanent acceptance of this thorn in our side seems like a “go to” comfort these days.
My level of “go to” comfort ran me over recently, my fault completely. I didn’t start a single day that week with prayer. No thankful heart, no joy. I had hope, but I didn’t let it hold my hand.
Can’t go back and change my selfish attitude, can’t explain the physical or mental consequences – but I felt them. I accept and acknowledge my shame, my lack of honor and respect for my Savior, my friends, my commitment.
I better live it and pray it – my choices determine my outcome. Forgiveness is a blessing, prayer is an open window and Jesus is an absolute!
Thanks once again, dad, for helping me get back up.
Miriam Davis
Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.