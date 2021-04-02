To the editor,
Athens has been my home for 87 years and I have been many places in the world, but I always return to Athens.
My wife passed in 2014 and I looked up her first cousin, my first sweetheart and brought her from Florida back to Athens — her old hometown up to 1952.
We ride through Athens Regional Park quite frequently and my friend was very impressed with how Athens had changed since she left. When she was here the skating rink, Athens and Strand theaters were about the only thing for teenagers.
She lived in east Athens and that has changed drastically. Athens has built several parks for the family and all the kids to enjoy.
Her and I eat a lot of meals at Athens Regional and just sit relax and reminisce old times. Today we drove through the park and the fields just before the kiddies playground has new grass and it is the most beautiful grassy grounds I have seen.
The officials of Athens have done and are still doing a superb job for Athens and its residents, I love Athens and it is a lot different place since I lived at the entrance of Knox Park while the old rock quarry was still in operation.
Again, thank you Athens government.
Roy Runion
Athens
