When you have nothing left to give — crawling defeated to the foot of the cross.
The oils of your brokenness and tears fill the nostrils of the Father with such an aroma so overwhelming that He leaves
His throne and comes to you.
There is no greater love than the love of Jesus Christ.
Miriam Davis
Athens
