To the editor,
I agree with those who say the government should have given a larger stimulus check to those in need rather than $600 to everyone, but it is what it is.
While I have no doubt that most McMinn residents will spend their checks on essentials such as food and rent, I hope that those who don’t need the money will not put it in the bank.
This money is supposed to stimulate the local economy; give to it a charity, buy meal coupons from a local restaurant and give them out to essential workers, or buy something locally, but put the money back into the economy.
David Thomforde
Athens
