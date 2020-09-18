To the editor,
As most people in our community are aware, the McMinn County Education Foundation is the funding organization and is responsible for enrolling children for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library for McMinn County.
We have always been ranked in the top of all 95 counties in Tennessee, having a very large percentage of children from birth to five years old registered to receive the free, high quality, educator-selected books in the mail once a month. A child who is registered at birth will have a library of 60 books when entering Kindergarten.
In a normal year, we would participate in all festivals and many events in the county to register new children. Since we aren’t able to do this in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to make sure all of our citizens, especially those who have new babies or who have just moved to this area, know about this glorious program.
Imagine the delight on your child’s face when he/she gets a brand new, really awesome book in the mail each month!
If you have small children, or know of any, who are not enrolled in this program, please contact me at mcminncef@gmail.com or go to the Imagination Library website and register your child/children there.
It is more important during these stressful times when our families can’t get out to go to the library or purchase books at a store, that the children have books to read and enjoy in their homes.
Please, also, visit the Little Red Schoolhouse Libraries around the community sponsored by the Let’s Read 20 Program, to find books for you and your children. Some of the Little Libraries are being repaired right now, but there are several around the county.
Thank you,
Julia Reedy
Executive director, McMinn County Education Foundation
