Help me, Lord, to find my way to Your feet.
To praise Your name in the middle of my defeat.
Be my father and I will be your child. Hold my hand through the hardest of miles.
Until my life’s journey finds me at Your door and I rest in your arms forever more.
Miriam Davis
Athens
