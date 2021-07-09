Lord, for the one who experiences the loyalty I have for You, give them sight.
Lord, for the one who acknowledges my honor for You, lift them up.
Lord, for the one who comes to realize that my tears are a precious gift to You, tear down the walls.
Lord, for the one who sees Your light shining through, reveal Yourself to them as you have to me.
This is dedicated to my beautiful friends that I meet on the streets. Jesus loves you and so do I.
Miriam Davis
Athens
