To the editor,
Writing this letter on the last day of early voting has a certain anti-climactic feel: so many people have voted, who is left to show up on election day?
But the more I consider two of the recent letters published by The DPA, the greater I think their message: a plea for civility, a concern about the effects of divisiveness, and a real kindness in making their appeals to all the members of our community.
Some of the ancillary news around the election has been very concerning, if not alarmist, particularly speculation about civil unrest. An Atlantic Monthly reporter interviewed on Fresh Air this week notes that civil wars occur when opposing sides perceive the other as an existential threat.
I read newspapers and watch PBS so I’m out of the Fox News/Facebook Feed loop. I haven’t even seen a political ad, so the heightened sense of threat eludes me. So who uses that language, that imagery and to what effect?
So I ask: what are our threats now, today?
External: climate change and pandemic; internal: structural racism and income inequality. Somehow in some marvelous accidence of history, they have all coalesced in 2020.
Am I correct in thinking that one powerful political super-organism in our country has abdicated all responsibility for dealing with the pandemic, climate change, not only refusing to address structural racism and income inequality but is entrenching itself in reactionary responses and real resistance to all this seemingly ungovernable change confronting us?
Is there another large loose political super organism ready to grapple with these apparently intransigent issues, dare I say, challenges?
We shall find out.
Meanwhile anger and fear drive behaviors; resistance and denial combine with these emotions for a perfect cocktail of volatility. We are anxious, on edge, worried, uncertain — despair and nihilism beckon.
Alcohol and drugs are ready on hand to dull our bodies and minds. Blame, blame, shout, shout —t yet, and it’s a big yet, we can break this cycle, overcome this impasse. We can be kind. We can ask how are you? And really want to hear the answer.
We can reassure each other. After all, after the election, we are still neighbors, we have work to do in our community, for our community, caring for each other. We are going to need care. We know that.
So let’s reaffirm our networks, our bonds, our associations, our friendships that will make us stronger, that will see us through.
Regards,
Patricia Waters
Athens
