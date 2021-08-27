To the editor,
Those of us who live in beautiful Tennessee can ignore climate change much of the time, but the recent unprecedented flooding in the middle of our state should be a wakeup call; our climate is becoming more erratic and extreme as the earth warms.
Urgent action is needed. Many economists and a growing number of politicians have come to realize that a market-based solution involving putting a price on carbon is the best way to address the issue. A bill before the House of Representatives, HR 2307, would implement such a system.
Tennessee representatives, do your duty to the future of the country and support this bill.
David Thomforde
Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.