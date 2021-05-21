In my complete human loneliness, I ask God why.
With tears streaming down my face, within my misunderstanding of the emptiness of my human loneliness, I cry out why.
He whispers — “Daughter, I need your full attention!”
As I look back on all the beautiful words God has allowed me to put to paper, I now understand — I do not know the one who has been blessed or touched by my writings, but God, in those moments of human loneliness, He comes to my room, fills my surroundings with the songs of praise from birds outside my window.
And as the breeze sways the curtains, I breathe in the fresh air.
The whys disappear and my heart is filled with joy and my Daddy’s presence another morning.
We are never alone!
Miriam Davis
Athens
