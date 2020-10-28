To the editor,
When you write a letter to the editor, you have no way of knowing if more people agree with you than those who do not.
I agree with almost everything Mr. Paul Barnette of Etowah said in his letter! No, I do not know him!
I don’t know what has happened to civility and respect, but it’s certainly missing! We as a country are in a bad place. This is not a reality show, but our country is being run like one!
In my 74 years, I’ve never seen a president mock people, be so rude to people, call people names and encourage people to cheer when someone is assaulted. And we’ve lost count of the lies that have been told.
I find it more than a little odd when someone leaves the White House and speaks out, “They’re just another disgruntled employee.” And if he doesn’t win this election, then it’s rigged!
When we heard the infamous Billy Bush recording, we knew exactly what we would be getting. Billy Bush lost his job and Donald Trump was rewarded with the “top job.”
We heard in his own words how he likes to treat women. A real man doesn’t abuse women or anyone else.
For some reason, a lot of people think they can do whatever they want and the rest of us can follow their rules!
We have some very expensive turf at our ballfields at the landfill park of State Highway 30. There are signs up that say “no dogs,” “no food,” “no sunflower seeds” and “water only to drink.”
I’ve seen a bowl of chili, cereal, candy, Powerade, juice and a bag of crackers. Saw a guy stand and spit on turf for over 30 minutes. Do you think he would spit on his carpet at home? Do you want your child down on the field in that?
Have also seen more than one dog on the fields! Why? The fields belong to all of us. We should want to take care of them.
We shouldn’t have to think about doing the right thing. We should just do it!
Linda Davis
Englewood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.