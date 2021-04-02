To the editor,
On Oct. 27, 2020, our school was changed forever.
A fun day at school turned into a nightmare that still lingers with us today and will forever. Our school and families lost a beloved bus driver and a beautiful young lady.
We are so blessed to have had so much outpouring of love and support for our school. To honor the lives of these two wonderful people, we will be placing a memorial garden at our school.
We would like to invite the public to attend the memorial service. It will be held on April 17, 2021, at 3 p.m., with a rain date of April 24, 2021, at Meigs South Elementary School.
We would like to thank everyone for the donations, prayers and support. A special thank you is extended to Lowe’s in Athens, Richard Hibbens and Kustom Kolors for their special donations to the memorial garden.
Sheena Ryan
Meigs South Elementary School
