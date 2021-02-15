“Insanity is doing the same thing, over and over again, but expecting different results.” — Albert Einstein
As I thoughtfully pen and eventually submit this editorial to the staff of our community’s beloved Daily Post-Athenian newspaper, I have pondered widely the political atmosphere of our blessed country, America.
Whether locally or statewide but most certainly at the national level, one has to ask himself or herself, “is this the best we can do as a technologically advanced, highly civilized society when it comes to selecting and electing political officials?”
Most athletes would woefully denounce as inadequate a mediocre .500 or 50/50 record in any sport. And as the elders of my childhood church would remorsefully say, “son, ninety-nine and a half won’t do!” Over the years it has become quite obvious that in American politics we close or complete one election cycle only to open or begin the next or another one. By doing so, we merely echo the words of the French critic Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr, “the more things change, the more they stay (remain) the same.”
Why as American, patriotic, law abiding and civic-minded citizens do we incentivize ourselves into doing the “same thing” (voting) every two, four or six years in hopes of changing, at least, or improving, at best, our political future?
Except, and maybe because, we believe that there will be a “different result” (outcome). In actuality and after the election grind, we are left to ask ourselves, “are there any viably competent candidates in this country that can provide the change we seek?” In an op-ed posted April 8, 2018 in the Chicago Tribune, columnist Dilara Sayeed posed the question of running for political office to her colleagues and friends. To which they replied, “I can’t raise that kind of money, it’s too ugly and nothing will change anyway.”
I purposefully withheld the expletives that preceded their initial response. In addition to the money factor, Sayeed goes on to list apathy and lack of honesty as possible reasons.
In his comments to the Iowa Daily Democrat (Nov. 7, 2016), Randy Evans stated that there are hundreds or thousands of doors you need to knock on, organize numerous events to meet voters, raise lots of money, and drive endless miles to campaign.
Friend and fellow American patriotic, law abiding, civic-minded citizen, as a second-generation — that’s right “only” a second-generation voter in my African American family — I pray fervently every two, four, six-year election cycle that God will bestow you and me, the citizenry, the most qualified, competent, capable and honest candidates that can possibly be found on the proverbial “trail campaign.”
Otherwise, whether at the local, statewide or national level, the evitable persists, “doing the same thing, over and over again, but expecting different results is insanity.”
Wayne M. Williams
Athens
