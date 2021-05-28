Jesus, forgive me for all my sins.
Help me to see where I’ve been. Help me to understand Your loving ways.
And that You’re always there when I come to You and pray.
Give me the words to share Your love. Show me where Your peace comes from.
Build in me the strength I need to tear down the walls and smile at my dreams.
Help me to look forward through Your eyes of grace. Let me feel Your mercy shining on my face.
Miriam Davis
Athens
