To the editor,
Since Nov. 3, almost half the people who voted experienced an emotional roller coaster; a few more than half, less so.We battle over who is right and wrong and who won or lost. In our experiment with democracy, Americans moved away from rational disagreements and compromise, accepting a range of polar opposite, emotional, “group-think” reactionary behaviors.
I know both sides of the resulting emotions! Especially anger, disbelief, blame, depression, glimpses of hope among fleeting thoughts and “what if” scenarios that could help us survive a potential reality so far from our goals and objectives, we feel there is no path for survival. We experience a personal sense of loss — we grieve, similar to the loss of a loved one.
The pain is individualized as if never experienced before — like the loss of a parent, sibling, spouse, child, friend. We grieve alone, unless others understand and share the same or similar loss. Thus we seek those experiencing what we experience and push away those who are not, often including family and friends, even if we don’t want to. Everything seems lost. Our brightest future hopes and aspirations seem gone if we can’t understand how to change our evolving reality.
We first deny the reality we can “never” accept. If death took a loved one, we hate death. Often hateful words and deeds fill our minds and hearts. The loss leads to blaming people. For some, even God. Our anger and blame turn to pain. Death can’t hate back, but people can. I think we hate the experience more than the people. Experience may be the best option to hate. Experience can’t hate back. God won’t! Humans can transfer sources for anger and fear to other people and situations. Most of our animal kingdom friends instinctively react to stay alive. We can react like our animal friends, but we have the ability to choose how we behave. We have an ability to think. Often, we don’t choose to think, but instinctively react with blame and revenge. It is easier to hate people who can hate back, than cognitively deal with the grief confronting us.
Our immediate external environment includes: communities who share our religious and political institutions and beliefs, ideas about recreation, hobbies, work, school, and other human social behaviors. In summary, the immediate world we live in.
Within this realm, we often blame family, friends, even total strangers, for our loss without sound reason. That usually doesn’t last long because most friends and family understand, share the loss and do not hate you in return for your behavior. They feel pain too and as part of your immediate social family they show you empathetic love and compassion.
That leaves the strangers. With a death, it may even leave God — at least for a while. Anger and hate are strong and once they take root in a person’s mind and heart they are hard to remove. Often anger and hate shift to people who think and behave differently from our family and friends in our immediate external environment. If you give it a moment you might agree with me, to varying degrees at least, some of us behave like we have experienced a death or loss of family, even when the loss is a presidential election. I did. I know those feelings too well, aware of how inappropriate comparing the loss of an election with the death of a loved one is. I experienced grief after the 2016 election – all the emotions, maybe a few more. Although irrational, my grief was very real. As with most grief, time helps. But when you accept what has happened as reality — the grief impacts you daily for long time. My path was difficult over the last four years.
However, unlike many on both sides of the political divide who have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus, so far my family is whole. I am alive and relatively well. But there have been ample points in time I feared the worst – in health and politics.
Those of us so stunned by the 2016 election were told “elections have consequences, get over it.” I won’t say that to those grieving in 2020. It didn’t make things better, but it did trigger anger. I remember, after the 2016 election was called, even with all the demonstrations and vile talk on both sides about “unfair,” “rigged” and shouts of “not my president,” there was a concession speech, the transfer of power was not blocked, but the conspiracy theories thrived – among all of us. For me and most fellow 2016 grieving souls, we accepted the election results, no matter how much we didn’t want to. We demonstrated, expressed our disapproval, and not all, but for the most part, accepted “like it or not” the 2016 election did occur, it had consequences and we tried to move forward with a new president.
For those grieving now, nothing I say can change your thoughts and feelings. But having experienced political grief, I really do understand how you feel. I hold hope most will accept a new president on Jan. 20, 2021.
It is probable the new administration will act immediately on topics we may hold polar opposite opinions. There will be changes many may consider radical concerning the following:
1. Healthcare/Pandemic
2. Economy
3. Climate Change
4. Racial/Societal Issues
5. Immigration
6. Education
7. Affordable Housing
At almost 250,000 deaths, people are dying at increasing rates; cases exceed 11 million and are growing at almost 200,000 per day, spreading in every state. I believe the pandemic is our greatest topic of concern because the shortcomings of our healthcare response to the pandemic create immediate life and death situations for all Americans. I believe each citizen’s behaviors impact the number of future deaths we experience. I get it, we may have polar opposite positions on the importance and relevance of the pandemic. Rather than instinctively rejecting the consequences of a lethal pandemic, let’s think about death for a moment. Would your death affect loved ones? Yes, you have the right to ignore the virus as non-consequential. But is the risk worth it?
Stop and think. “If the virus might be deadly, I might die and so might my loved ones. If I don’t want to risk their lives, could I change my behavior just a little by (fill in the blank)?” I challenge readers to answer that question.
I also challenge readers from both sides to open a dialogue about each topic by writing down one thing positive and one thing negative you would be willing to share about each topic. It would be very interesting to share those pros and cons without anyone knowing who wrote them. Wouldn’t it be remarkable if we could actually listen to the comments without judging the validity based on who said what?
Remember, “We may not agree, but you are not wrong and neither am I; We just haven’t figured out why.” Our shared future could depend on us at least talking about “why?”
Paul Barnette
Etowah
