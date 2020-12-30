To the editor,
My mom passed away on Dec. 20 from COVID-19.
She was in Starr Regional and Caleb took care of her every day except one. My family would like to thank him and to also plead with everyone to wear a mask.
We don’t want anyone to feel the way we do right now. And these medical workers are exhausted!
They want to see their families and also feel responsible to make our loved ones comfortable and sometimes that’s just not possible.
Susan Robinson
Athens
