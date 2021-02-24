I will bow on my knees in prayer.
I will lift up Thy holy name.
I will cherish Your presence, not only in the time of need, but always.
I will praise you, oh Lord.
I can honestly say I wonder how the love of God could save someone like me, who never really knew how to pray. But as I dropped to my knees and humbled myself in the presence of my God, the blessings flowed upon me and now heaven is an open door.
Miriam Davis
Athens
