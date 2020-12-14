To the editor,
It was the night before — like none other.
After hours, he came out creeping — while so many of us were sleeping.
The grinch appears, and you can see in his eyes — nothing but deceit and lies.
What?
What does he have on his back? It’s bundles and bundles of our votes in his sack.
He’s running to and fro — “where, oh, where should I go? To the basement, to the closet or under the table!”
“See if they can catch me, if they are able.”
Just move a vote “there” — move a vote “here” — or push a button and some will disappear.
Now my after hours work is done — just before the rising sun.
“There is no fraud,” I’ll shout to the loudest. “For what I have done, I am the proudest!”
Then comes a knock at the door. “Oh no, it’s not one, it’s not two, it’s Rudy, Sydney, Lin and so many more!”
“We know you’re in there and we know what you’ve got. Thousands and thousands of our votes — and you have been caught!”
Babs Patterson
Etowah
