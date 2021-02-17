I would like to see Jesus work in my life.
I surrender myself for Him to heal all the wounds in my heart. I want to start fresh and really focus on God’s will and plans for my life, not to focus on past experiences.
I pray God will use me to touch someone in pain and who is lost.
Miriam Davis
Athens
