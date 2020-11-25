Walk away from people who put you down.
Walk away from fights that will never be resolved.
Walk away from trying to please people who will never see your worth.
The more you walk away from things that poison your soul, the healthier you will be.
— Bobby Holloway, Facebook
Miriam Davis
Athens
