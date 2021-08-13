To the editor,
It has been a signal honor to serve as the 42nd elected sheriff of McMinn County, the oldest living former sheriff and current grand jury foreman since 2014.
Having served my beloved home county in these positions through the years has given me the opportunity to witness some notable achievements that have recently occurred and gone somewhat unnoticed by the general public.
They are as follows:
A report in the Aug. 9 edition of The Daily Post-Athenian discusses the fact that the McMinn County Commission voted unanimously to fully upgrade the jail’s obsolete camera surveillance systems at a cost of just over $174,000. The litigation tax fund balance is about $425,000, meaning this important endeavor is adequately funded.
An inspection earlier this year by the Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI) continues a 10-year record of certification by the McMinn County Jail. TCI inspections are carried out once a year and, most importantly, are conducted without prior warning.
In 2014, facing critical shortages of space, funds were expended to increase the capacities of the jail and courtrooms. Most people don’t realize that a large area under roof was more than 60% finished that would enable the jail to house approximately 100 additional inmates in future years at unbelievable savings.
This action cannot be overstated.
These three observations alone could easily save the citizens of McMinn County millions of dollars in civil lawsuits. Additionally, these important endeavors are all paid in full.
The working relationships between Mayor John Gentry, the McMinn County Commission Sheriff Joe Guy and his staff strongly remind me of the relationships between County Manager Frank Clifton, Chairman Basil Nunley, County Council members and myself. Simply stated, we put the citizens of McMinn County first and worked together in a collegial manner during some very turbulent times in our county.
Thank you for the special memories from nearly a half century ago.
Larry Dean Wallace
Englewood
