Heavenly Father,
I do not ask for bread, clothing or shelter. You have given me these in abundance. I ask only that you give me increased endurance and patience to live with my pain.
May the sense of humor you gave me never fail and, even though my joints ache, keep my funny bone in good working order. Let me never forget that life, glorious life, is a gift on any terms.
(Author unknown)
Miriam Davis
Athens
