Don’t allow someone’s words to cause you to lose sleep.
Don’t allow someone’s actions to change your mind.
Don’t allow someone’s lack of attention to bruise your soul.
You are an original — not another like you anywhere!
You need no one’s validation! Let your light shine — and go light your world!
Miriam Davis
Athens
