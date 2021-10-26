To the editor,
If you attended the Oct. 18 Athens City Council meeting, you may have been blinded by all the truth and transparency.
Well, the transparency anyway. I was quite proud of our council's performance.
Mayor Perkinson proved adept and even-handed at crowd-control, no easy task that evening. Ms. McMahon-Witt's questions were probing and substantial. I realized I had underestimated Mr. Lockmiller and will apologize to him at the first opportunity (I did the next evening).
Mr. Curtis closed the meeting with a heartfelt plea for unity and mutual respect. Surprisingly, a gentleman sitting beside him said that was all a bunch of baloney, or bologna, if you prefer. Mr. Curtis graciously replied that he did indeed enjoy that fatty substance, especially when fried.
Despite the serious nature of the civic spectacle, there were comic interludes. One fellow monopolized the microphone for nearly an hour and a half, occasionally pausing in his rambling narrative to complain that he is always silenced.
One, and only one, member of the community was permitted to speak for 10 minutes but took 14. He too complained that his voice is never heard.
The first gentleman threw many sticks and stones at the council, most of which were picked up and re-thrown by the second gentleman. The audience responded with cries of "freedom" and "truth."
If our council must always function in such a hostile environment, the quality of leadership we have now will surely be diminished. Please show your support and attend next month's meeting.
Stephen Dick
Athens
