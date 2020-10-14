Lord, make me a channel for Your peace.
Where there is hatred, let me bring Your love.
Where there is wrong, I may give Your spirit of forgiveness.
Where there is discord, I may bring Your harmony.
Where there is error, I may bring Your truth.
Where there is despair, I may bring Your encouragement.
Where there are shadows, I may bring Your light.
Where there is sadness, I may bring Your joy.
Lord, place in me the desire to seek, to comfort rather than be comforted, to understand rather than to be understood.
Miriam Davis
Athens
