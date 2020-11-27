To the editor,
The Thursday Music Study Club of Etowah, a member of the National Federation of Music Clubs, observes American Music Month annually in November through the Parade of American Music.
Three events happen in November:
• Nov. 3, 2020 was election day for several key positions but especially for the next president of the United States. Why was Tuesday selected to cast your vote? A November election was convenient because the harvest would have been completed before the most severe winter weather, impeding transportation, would not yet have arrived. Tuesday was selected so that voters could attend church on Sunday, travel to the polling location on Monday and vote before Wednesday, which was usually when farmers would sell their produce at the market. (Source: Wikipedia) As an American citizen it is a privilege and a responsibility to cast your vote in this great country, home of the free and brave.
• Nov. 11, 2020: Veterans Day was celebrated for the signing of the armistice, which ended the World War I hostilities between the allied nations and Germany on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. On Nov. 11, 1919 Armistice Day was commemorated for the first time. President Wilson proclaimed the day should be “filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for victory.” This day is intended to honor and thank all military personnel who served the United States of America in all wars, particularly living veterans. (Source: Quick Facts, Internet)
• Thanksgiving: In 1621 the Plymouth Gov. William Bradford, the colonists and Wampanoog Indians shared a three day autumn harvest festival held in gratitude for the bounty of the season. Abraham Lincoln proclaimed thanksgiving a national holiday on Oct. 3, 1863 but Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed a bill on Nov. 26, 1941 officially establishing the fourth Thursday in November as Thanksgiving Day. The act of giving thanks is also our way of expressing thanks to God, our Heavenly Father, for His divine goodness, love and grace.
“God Bless America” by Irving Berlin was written in 1918, along with several other songs for a musical, but it was not used. In 1937 Kate Smith, one of the great singers, approached Irving Berlin to write a song – something fresh to make the 20th anniversary of the end of the Great War, WWI, special. Berlin remembered a song he had drafted years earlier. He pulled it out of an old trunk and dusted off the 20 year old manuscript. In 1938 it was sung by Kate Smith – a song of an expression of gratitude for what this country has done for its citizens, of what home really means. And the rest is history. People of all ages know God Bless America. Irving Berlin and Kate Smith donated the royalties from the hit song to the Boy and Girl Scouts of America through the God Bless America Foundation, which is still in effect today.
From the first biennial convention of the National Federation of Music Clubs on May 3, 1899 to the present day, the works of the American composers have been featured. Henry E. Krehbiel, lecturer, and Mrs. Krehbiel, vocalist, presented at the first meeting a program featuring folk songs throughout the United States beginning with “Nobody Knows” (slave song) and ending with “There was a Little Boy” (nursery song from Connecticut).
Even though the federation has sponsored American music since its beginning, it was not until the Biennial Convention of 1907 in Memphis was it established to promote interest and carry forward American-born composers and music.
In 1987 the NFMC declared the month of November as American Music Month. Professor Rudolf R. A. Schramm was inspirational to the creation of the Parade of Music Award, which encompasses all aspects of music. It was established by his widow, Mrs. Schramm, in 1987.
Her wish was to encourage NFMC clubs to increase programming and performance of American music, to bring more recognition to American composers, to stimulate public appreciation and awareness of American music and to broaden the knowledge of American music.
American music composition predates the National Federation of Music Clubs by approximately 200 years, according to an article in the May 17, 1917 issue of The Musical Monitor. The first poem to be set to music in America according to the article was the lullaby Rock a-bye Baby. An unknown young Englishman, upon his arrival in the new world, saw an Indian papoose strapped to a “cradleboard” and swinging from a tree. He wondered what kept the “cradleboard” and infant from falling as the wind blew.
He wrote the words to the lullaby on his shirt cuff and later set it to music.
An American composer? The next one could be you! What story is on your mind and in your heart that needs to be written to share with others?
The object of our organization is to foster and promote musical interest and to encourage an appreciation of music in the home and in the community. Let’s get writing.
Thursday Music Study Club of Etowah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.