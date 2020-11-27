To the editor,
I would like to give a shout out to the young men of Valor’s Guild for the Trunk or Treat they sponsored on Halloween at Cook Park for the children of our community.
It was truly a successful treat for our community. I want to thank Tyson King, Joel Upton, Morrow Mack, Jeremy Brown, Dondi Edmonds, Kenneth Hammonds, Stanley Price, Zane Gross, Michael Brown, Gary Carter, John Johnson, Craig Johnson and Ezra Arnwine.
Thank you! Thank you!
Effie King
Riceville
