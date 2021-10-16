To the editor,
The McMinn County Amateur Radio Club would like to share our deep appreciation and gratitude to the citizens and businesses of McMinn County for their tremendous outpouring of support in helping us honor our local first responders.
In many areas local heroes that serve and protect the community are often unrecognized and unappreciated for the sacrifices and risks they take daily in service to their community.
The McMinn County Amateur Radio Club each year tries to show our law enforcement, emergency medical, firefighters, utility and other public servants our appreciation by hosting a day of free golfing and dinner within the context of a tournament with their peers.
At no time has the demonstration of our appreciation and respect for first responders been more important than during this time of COVID pandemic and we were honored with the support of our local sponsors to in this small way show our appreciation.
This year we had representative teams from law enforcement, fire/rescue, EMS, publics works, electric utility and the National Guard. This activity would not have been possible without the support of local businesses and citizens who contributed monetary and material support for the tournament.
The outpouring of support for this year’s event was unprecedented considering the current economic conditions with a significant increase in the number and level of contributions acknowledging the job these individuals perform for the community. We feel very fortunate to be living in an area where individuals care deeply about their fellow citizens and show respect and love for their neighbor.
We hope our fellow McMinn County neighbors recognize how unique this area is and how fortunate we are to live in such an environment. To those that sponsored teams or holes and otherwise supported the tournament this year, our heartfelt thank you and deepest appreciation for your support.
To our fellow citizens of McMinn County, thank you for being the caring, respectful and loving individuals that you are. God Bless.
Susan Ward, KO4TEN, Chair
Matthew Thayer, KO4IYW
Mary Ann Eiff, W8MAE
Gary Eiff, W3GME
1st Responder Golf Cup Committee
McMinn County Amateur Radio Club
