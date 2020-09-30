Putting others first means serving them and can be a blessing to us all.
When we show kindness and love, we are pouring Christ out to those in need. Love others, faithful in spirit, serving the Lord.
Bless them that persecute you, rejoice with them, weep with them. If your enemy is hungry, feed him. If he is thirsty, give him drink.
Don’t be overcome with evil for those who mock you. We who are strong must bear the trials of the weak, not to please ourselves but to show them Jesus Christ.
The strong, the weak, the sinner, the saint – every one of us shall give an account of himself before God. For Christ was born, died and rose again to be Lord over the living and the dead. Give love freely, show mercy without regret.
As you breathe, share Jesus Christ with all who share your world today. Love God, love people.
It’s that simple.
Miriam Davis
Athens
