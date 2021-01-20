To the editor,
As I look back on my life, questions fill my mind.
Why would such a great love save me? Jesus — God’s sacrificed One.
He shed His blood, He took the nails while people spat on Him. The angels cried, the people mocked, the earth began to shake.
On the cross, He struggled — to breathe, to live, to cry and not once did He say “Father save Me,” for He knew He had to die.
He died for you, He died for me, so life we could obtain and when I look upon His nail-scarred hands and feet, will this great love be explained?
So as we struggle through life’s journey moving forward on our way, we find ourselves looking back on mistakes that we have made.
But if we keep ourselves on Jesus and the crown of life we’ll win, we’ll see the problems of this life so very small when we come face to face with Him.
So when you get discouraged, and troubles come your way, remember the gifts God has given you. And be secure in knowing that He will make a way.
Miriam Davis
Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.