There once was a man who roadmarched way back when.
They threw a cross upon His back, little did they know to save the souls of man.
He carried it, dragged it, he pulled it along – they whipped Him, they kicked Him, then sang out this song:
“Where is your God with His power and might – you say you came from heaven, so come down and fight.”
Nails through His hands and nails through His feet, His earthly mother’s tears and prayers fell with much defeat.
He died on the cross and suffered such pain, but God knew the plan and His only son was slain.
In the end, He triumphed over death and the grave and now from and through His blood we can be saved.
Miriam Davis
Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.