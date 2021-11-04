To the editor,
When the 2021 Pumpkintown committee held its first planning session back in June after taking a year off, we all agreed on one thing — to make the 18th annual event the best ever!
And, after months, weeks and days of planning, we feel like our wish came true on Saturday, Oct. 9!
The picture perfect — albeit a bit warm — weather ushered in toe tapping live music, the beat of Native American drums, the tantalizing smell of festival food, all sorts of tempting items for sale from our local businesses and 195 vendors plus a crowd of 16,000! So, we feel Pumpkintown made a comeback indeed!
And that comeback is due to the support of several community groups and supporters that sponsored a variety of activities that make a festival stand out. The event got off to a great start with the 500,000th Imagination Library book given to 8-month old Jadance Volk by our McMinn Education Foundation! In addition to that, the education foundation signed up 62 youngsters to be a part of this program started by Dolly Parton in 1995.
Our thanks to Julia Reedy and her board of directors for being a part of the opening ceremonies.
Following the MCEF presentation, the McMinn Regional Humane Society hosted the annual Mutt Strutt-Doggie Costume Contest and Adopt-a-Thon. Board members report that two dogs were adopted that day as well as three cats at the Paw Print activity located at Fullers Frame Shop! In addition, 22 dogs participated in the costume contest and the group received over $800 in donations!
The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum’s 35th annual quilt show brought in 150 visitors to tour the museum and see the colorful array of quilts on display. Pumpkin Plinko — sponsored by The City of Athens Parks and Recreation department — hosted over 250 pumpkin bowlers on Jackson Street and The Arts Center reports 100 pumpkins were painted by young artists in Pocket Park.
A festival like this wouldn’t be possible without a core group of dedicated committee members who magically make all this happen – and make it look easy to boot!
Pumpkintown’s most beloved part of the festival is, without a doubt, the Scott Crisp Memorial PowWow. This year, record crowds watched as a true intertribal gathering unfolded in front of their eyes, making history and heritage come alive through the trooping of the colors, the feather dance and the ever popular potato dance!
My heartfelt thanks to Felicia and Javier Alfaro, who have kept the PowWow together since Scott’s death in 2015 along, with Robert Redhawk Eldridge, Wes Collins, Janell Wilder, Jack Lynn, Sharlene and Bear Brooks, Medicine Scout, Tonya Dockery, Robin Jumper and family and Joey Pierce.
We greatly appreciate their commitment and dedication they’ve shown over the past six years to make this a true memorial to Scott and the centerpiece of Pumpkintown.
Scott Bridwell joined our merry little group with MooFest as logistics guru and he has made putting on a festival a breeze with his behind the scenes logistics and can-do attitude! Special thanks to Jonathon Womac, Stuart Mason and Michael Priest for masterfully laying out the vendor booth spaces and aiding with vendor check-in on Friday and Saturday.
A big shout out to Emily Plaster for all her help Saturday morning assisting vendors with parking and finding their booth spots. And a huge thank you to Jeremy Brack, GPS guru at the county property assessor’s office, for his incredible donation of time and energy to the vendor booth maps.
Grant Farmer with Carter Insurance deserves a round of applause for putting together our liability insurance just in the nick of time (seriously!). And special thanks to Superior Sanitation for keeping the venue spick-and-span throughout the day – they made it seem as if Pumpkintown never happened with their expertise at trash removal!
And we so appreciate the many others who made this event run smoothly behind the scenes: Main Street Athens for helping with parking; the McMinn County trustees, who picked up/set up chairs and tables under the pavilion; Jackie and Todd Newman for allowing Friendly City Festivals to utilize the former Cherokee Hardware building for storage; McMinn County Living Heritage Museum for graciously donating the use of their tables and chairs for the day; Parks and recreation for setting up the portable electric panels for the food court; public works for all their behind the scenes coordinating; and the City of Athens for hosting the event downtown.
Stacy and Teresa Wilson/Just Us coordinated the courthouse steps stage with a stellar lineup for the day and The Arts Center graciously set up the pavilion stage with local bands that set the mood for the last concert of the Sounds of Summer season featuring Chris Hennessee. Thanks to Tim Hughes for making the arrangements for Chris.
Leslie Arnold and Lauren Shepherd of The Arts Center deserve a round of applause for all their creative marketing magic that got the word out that Pumpkintown was back and better than ever! They produced big city advertising and publicity that rivals any New York ad agency.
And, special thanks to photographer extraordinaire Don Bindrim/Donnie B. Photography for capturing the essence of the event on film. Kudos as well to Mix 104.3 FM-WCLE, Beth Haynes Grossman and Lee Ann Bowman at Channel 10-WBIR, Margie Scott and James Howard at Channel 9 WTVC, The Daily Post Athenian and Morning Fax.
Last but certainly not least, we’d like to thank our sponsors — Bowater Credit Union, McMinn County Tourism Board, Companion Funeral and Cremation Services, DENSO, Madison Avenue Pharmacy, Mayfield Dairy Farms, Starr Regional Medical Center, Tennessee Overhill, Tennessee Arts Commission, Tennessee College of Applied Technology and Willsonthropic, Inc.
It’s been a pleasure to chair Pumpkintown for the past 15 years with this group of volunteers and supporters. Stay tuned for our projects coming up in 2022 — MooFest on Saturday June 4, Sounds of Summer the first Saturday starting in May and ending in October and Pumpkintown scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8!
Meredith Willson
Friendly City Festivals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.