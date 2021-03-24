At times I have become psychologically overwhelmed with what other human beings think of me and about me.
But on my journey called life, I also discovered what it truly means to be human in God’s eyes.
Why the flaws? Why the bad choices? Why the extreme emotional roller coaster? Why all the arguments with my Creator?
Then, one day — believe me or not — God spoke to me. All He said was, “Be still and know that I am God.” I was awakened.
The questions stopped, the anger and doubts, in an instant, were gone! My heart began to beat again.
Now I feel every emotion in intensity. I see myself and others in a way that I feel He sees us. I am loved, blessed, held, treasured and cherished.
I need no church, no preacher, no family member, no friend or enemy to validate who I am in God’s eyes.
We all fall short, get too busy, worship and idolize the wrong things. Get off the emotional roller coaster and look up!
God is the only true love that will ever stick around when no one else will. I love you Lord and I am not ashamed of You.
Thank You for loving me.
Miriam Davis
Athens
