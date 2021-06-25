To the editor,
Well, the proverbial dust has settled, reports have been filed and the results are in – MooFest 2021 was a success!
And that success is due to the countless hours of planning and implementation on the part of our incredible presenting sponsors, corporate sponsors, vendors, entertainers and committee members!
First off, I’d like to give a big shout out to this year’s presenting sponsors – AgCentral, Mayfield Dairy Farms, UT Extension – McMinn County, City of Athens and McMinn County. Special thanks to Julie Walker of AgCentral and Angie Melhorn with Mayfield’s for putting together a great day of tribute to our area dairy farmers.
From the milk toast at the opening ceremony to the fun filled AgAvenue in Market Park, it was a great way to bring back MooFest to the community. Thanks to all of the presenting sponsors for providing behind the scenes support that doesn’t always get its due recognition.
I can’t wait to see what Julie and Angie have in store for next year’s MooFest!
Special thanks also go to several community groups that sponsored a variety of activities that really make a festival stand out: Athens Lions Club MooRun; Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, which raised over $12,000 by flipping close to 3,700 pancakes(!); Athens Soap Box Derby sponsored by Parks and Recreation turned a change of venue into a crowd pleasing event with 26 cars vying for a chance to compete in the nationals; and Athens Pilot Club Bike Rodeo.
A festival of this magnitude is only as good as its committee and the Friendly City Festivals MooFest group is one of the best!
Even though he has “retired” from Sounds of Summer, Tim Hughes graciously stepped in and coordinated the day’s stellar entertainment lineup with Just Us and Joel Webb/Integrity Sound Solutions.
We especially appreciate Tim and Joel coordinating the first Sounds of Summer concert of the season by booking Will Carter and Emi Sunshine to end the day with a bang!
Scott Bridwell took over the daunting task of logistics from long time chairs Jim and Robin Cucciarre – who graciously served as mentors – and made all the pieces of the venue puzzle fall into place with lots of help from Will Houston, map master and GPS guru at public works, the county trustys who picked up/set up the chairs and tables under the pavilion, Grace House for breaking down said tables/chairs and helping with clean up/trash pick up, Tony and Lisa Dotson for pitching in on clean up and trash detail, Jackie and Todd Newman for allowing FCF to utilize their Cherokee Hardware building for storage, Michael Karaus for facilitating table pick up and delivery and the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum for graciously donating the use of their tables and chairs. And, to G. David Brown for all his work to get the stage ready for Sounds of Summer.
Leslie Arnold and Lauren Shepherd of The Arts Center deserve a round of applause for all their creative marketing magic that gave us a spiffy new look this year, as does Bryan Andrew for all his hand holding behind the scenes on technical issues. Kudos as well to Mix 104.1 FM-WCLE,The Daily Post-Athenian and the Morning Fax for their generous coverage and promotion of MooFest.
My heartfelt thanks to Ginger Arden, Stuart Mason and Jonathan Womac for all your therapy sessions with me over vendors and assisting with vendor check-in on Friday and Saturday. I can’t wait to see the drone video of the day as edited by Tim Miller and we appreciate all the photos from Don Bindrim/Donnie B. Photography that document the special nature of the venue.
Thanks also to all our local businesses that supported the festival by opening for the day and to the 101 arts, crafts and food vendors that added to the festive retail atmosphere.
And, many, many thanks to the financial support of our corporate sponsors: McMinn County Tourism Board, DENSO, Tennessee Overhill, Tennessee Arts Commission, CapStar Bank, Farm Credit, Financial Guidance Partners, VEC Customer Shares, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, WarrenJackson CPAs, Wolfenden Family Pharmacies, Athens Insurance and Bowater Credit Union.
As you can see, it truly takes a community to pull off and endeavor such as this and no one does it better than McMinn County and Athens, Tennessee! Join us for the remainder of the Sounds of Summer concert series every other Saturday at Market Park Pavilion until the series finale at Pumpkintown Oct. 9!
Meredith Willson
Friendly City Festivals
