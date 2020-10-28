To the editor,

I shed a tear when a dear one dies

or when some tragedy takes its toll

oh yes, at times I have red eyes

I know that tears will cleanse the soul

When I feel the agony of a broken heart

and nothing seems to make it whole

when words no comfort can impart

I know that tears will cleanse the soul

And then there are the happy tears

that come with things really sweet

or a funny joke someone shares

those tears make the soul complete

Tears we shed when we laugh or cry

are gifts from God to our soul

more than moisture to wet the eye

they make us human, they make us whole

So when a tear runs down my cheek

it has a very important role

whether from humor or from grief

I know that tears will cleanse the soul

Alan Payne

Etowah

