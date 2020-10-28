To the editor,
I shed a tear when a dear one dies
or when some tragedy takes its toll
oh yes, at times I have red eyes
I know that tears will cleanse the soul
When I feel the agony of a broken heart
and nothing seems to make it whole
when words no comfort can impart
I know that tears will cleanse the soul
And then there are the happy tears
that come with things really sweet
or a funny joke someone shares
those tears make the soul complete
Tears we shed when we laugh or cry
are gifts from God to our soul
more than moisture to wet the eye
they make us human, they make us whole
So when a tear runs down my cheek
it has a very important role
whether from humor or from grief
I know that tears will cleanse the soul
Alan Payne
Etowah
