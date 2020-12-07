To the editor,
Typically, Athenians would burst with pride to see their small town gain national press coverage.
However, the recent chart topping by the Friendly City in the New York Times is nothing to celebrate. Athens was number one in the nation in a recent article showing metro/micro areas with the fastest rise in COVID cases over the previous week.
You read that correctly – number one in the nation! One could argue with the methodology of this study or that Athens did not belong in this group due to its population size, but the reality is that this community has seen a staggering rise in COVID cases in the last few weeks.
As a senior administrator at Tennessee Wesleyan University (TWU), I have had the honor of working with an outstanding team to develop and implement a successful strategy for returning to in-seat instruction for the fall semester. (Please note that I write this as a citizen of McMinn County and not as a representative of TWU.)
In a tight knit community that includes classroom instruction, residence hall life, dining hall operations, etc., TWU was able to minimize spread of COVID-19 and protect students, faculty, and staff. In fact, the university saw zero evidence of spread in the academic settings in the fall semester. The model we employed demonstrates that, with an emphasis on taking care of each member of the community by following public health guidance, this virus can be contained.
The same principles, if applied to the Athens and McMinn County communities, can reverse the terrifying trends we are now seeing. It is not too late to turn the numbers around.
From the very beginning of TWU’s planning for a fall return, TWU leadership committed to following public health guidance. In the early summer, social distancing and hygiene were the primary public health measures being stressed by the CDC. However, there were already significant indications that mask wearing was effective at preventing spread of the virus.
I recall one early meeting of our COVID Task Force in which Dr. Harley Knowles, TWU president, clearly stated that we would employ all reasonable measures. From that point forward the aim was to protect the campus community by employing all the techniques that we could reasonably achieve.
TWU administration made critical decisions to ensure social distancing in the classrooms, dining hall and all other gathering spaces. Large gatherings were limited with social distancing. Mask wearing was made mandatory. These decisions were complicated and not always popular, but the leadership of the university made them in the best interest of the health of all employees and students.
Athens and surrounding communities can do this. I applaud some of our civic and educational leaders who have encouraged mask wearing and social distancing. It is clearly not enough.
All leaders in Athens and McMinn county need to step up and set the example in batting this virus in our community. Whether you are a small business owner, a retail or restaurant manager, a church pastor, or an elected official, your leadership is required right now.
The leaders in this community can set the example with their behavior and by setting requirements within their spheres of influence. If you were to visit TWU today, you would see university leadership wearing masks and social distancing. This public display strongly influences the students and staff to follow their example. Our community and its leaders can do this. It is not too late.
As TWU students returned for the fall semester, the administration made it very clear that following the plan for campus was not a political statement. The emphasis was always on keeping our community safe.
From the masked bulldog signs across campus to the screening questions on the door of every building, students and staff were reminded that the discomforts of the moment were about protecting everyone on campus.
The result was overwhelming compliance with the requirements to mask and socially distance, especially in the academic, recreation and dining spaces. From the student with the “Trump 2020” mask to the student with the “Biden-Harris” mask, the effort to protect our community was the same. When masks and social distancing cease to become political statements, the outcome is fewer infected people. Fewer infected people equal fewer neighbors who become seriously ill or die. Our community and its leaders can do this. It is not too late.
In preparation for the fall semester, TWU administration and faculty also planned to accommodate students who had to quarantine. We knew that there would be individuals who must quarantine to keep the campus community safe. These groups included international students returning to the US, students who showed symptoms, students who came into close contact with positive cases, and more.
The university established the protocol to allow for remote learning for students in quarantine and provided training for faculty to teach remotely. Faculty worked tirelessly to engage in-seat and remote students.
By providing students with the means to accomplish their quarantine periods, the university could quickly quarantine students in response to contact tracing.
Did students want to quarantine in their room at home or in their residence hall room? No. Did they want their meals delivered to them? No. Did they want to miss in-seat class? By and large, no.
But in the interest of safety, students quarantined. Likewise, TWU committed to working with staff to arrange for quarantine through remote work or alternative coverage to ensure the safe operation of the university. The largest TWU campus outbreak (arguably only true outbreak) was discovered over a weekend. By Tuesday 30 cases had been identified and nearly 150 students were quarantined.
The end result of this aggressive contact tracing and quarantine was the immediate end of the outbreak and the continuation of campus activities. TWU did not shut down!
Recently, the CDC has released new guidance concerning quarantine, reducing the recommended period of quarantine to 10 days with restrictions. The rationale for this new guidance is not based on new science showing a shorter incubation period for the virus, but on the reality that people cannot or will not quarantine for the 14-day period.
Quarantine is not easy and presents innumerable challenges for individuals and businesses. However, it still represents the best tool available for stopping outbreaks.
Business owners and other leaders must weigh the economic challenge of quarantining a single employee for two weeks versus shutting down for two weeks or more if there is an outbreak within the organization. Our community and its leaders can do this. It is not too late.
In the midst of a crisis, communities are presented with opportunities to rise above individual wants, to assist the weakest and most affected, and to show love and compassion to their neighbors. Over the nearly 20 years that I have been a part of this community, I have seen the residents of Athens and McMinn County rally around their neighbors after natural disasters with chainsaws and dump trucks.
I have witnessed large and organized efforts to provide food and shelter for those in need. I have observed individuals giving selflessly to support community causes. We are a community that takes care of each other. Make no mistake.
Right now, our community is in crisis. It is time for us all to set aside our wants, pride and political positions. It is time for us all to take on a measure of discomfort. It is time for us all to protect our friends and neighbors.
We know what to do. Avoid large gatherings where social distancing is not possible; wear a mask in public; and stay at home if you are sick or have been asked to quarantine. Community leaders, we must lead the way.
If this community responds to this crisis moment as we have to other disasters, we may well find our small town back in the national spotlight. This time as a shining example of small-town America taking extraordinary care of its citizens in a time of need.
We can do this. It is not too late.
Dr. Grant Willhite
Englewood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.